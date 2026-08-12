Spotify to slap 'AI Persona' badges on AI-generated artist profiles 

Aug 11 : Spotify said on Tuesday it would begin adding "AI Persona" badges to some profiles from mid-September to give listeners more transparency about whether the artist behind the music was a real person.

Listeners have expressed concerns about artist profiles that appear human but instead represent AI-generated personas, the media streaming platform said.

• Spotify will display the badge on banners and About sections in artist profiles, as well as in Search and on track rows across playlists.

• Starting Tuesday, artists can disclose that their profile represents an AI Persona through Spotify for Artists.

• Spotify will also review profiles whose public identity appears to represent photorealistic AI-generated imagery.

• Spotify said it will exclude AI Personas from editorial and algorithmic recommendations by default unless users follow those artists.

• Artists whose profiles are flagged by Spotify's review team will be notified and given an opportunity to self-disclose or appeal, it said.

• Listeners will also be able to see whether an artist transparently shared that they were an AI Persona or whether Spotify identified the profile through its own review.

• Spotify added that the badge will be based on an artist's public identity and not how the music was made.