Sri Lanka cenbank holds policy rate steady ahead of IMF review

COLOMBO, Jan 28 : Sri Lanka's central bank kept its overnight policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as it awaited the latest review on a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund program.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) held the overnight policy rate at 7.75 per cent, as unanimously forecast by a dozen economists in a Reuters poll.

The economists cited stable inflation, healthy credit growth and steady economic expansion as key reasons to maintain the rate.

CBSL has kept the rate unchanged since May.

A IMF fact-finding mission is currently in Colombo to assess government policies ahead of approving a sixth tranche of the four-year program.