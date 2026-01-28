Logo
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank holds policy rate steady ahead of IMF review
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank holds policy rate steady ahead of IMF review

Sri Lanka cenbank holds policy rate steady ahead of IMF review

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

28 Jan 2026 10:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO, Jan 28 : Sri Lanka's central bank kept its overnight policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as it awaited the latest review on a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund program. 

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) held the overnight policy rate at 7.75 per cent, as unanimously forecast by a dozen economists in a Reuters poll. 

The economists cited stable inflation, healthy credit growth and steady economic expansion as key reasons to maintain the rate.

CBSL has kept the rate unchanged since May. 

A IMF fact-finding mission is currently in Colombo to assess government policies ahead of approving a sixth tranche of the four-year program.      

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement