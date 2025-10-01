Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin XSGD launches on Coinbase amid rising crypto adoption

SINGAPORE: XSGD, the only Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, debuted on the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Wednesday (Oct 1) amid increasing adoption of the digital asset in Singapore.

XSGD, which has been issued by StraitsX since 2020, is pegged to the Singapore dollar 1:1 and fully backed by reserve assets held by DBS and Standard Chartered banks.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a constant value, usually pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. They are significantly less volatile than other cryptocurrencies.

Stablecoins make up about 7 per cent of the crypto market share, according to US multinational investment firm BlackRock.

Interest in blockchain-based stablecoins has surged, with many companies around the world looking at launching their own.

The appetite for risk assets like stablecoins is rising as global markets navigate shifting monetary policy with dovish signals.

Singapore has been competing for a slice of the stablecoin pie. The global stablecoin market recently reached a milestone value of US$250 billion and could expand to US$2 trillion by 2028, according to estimates by Standard Chartered.

In 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) set out a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers.

It is now working on legislative amendments to formalise the framework and will issue a public consultation later this year.