StanChart targets higher return, to reduce more than 7,000 roles by 2030

HONG KONG: Standard Chartered raised a key profit metric on Tuesday (May 19) that the bank expects to achieve through deep headcount cuts and an expansion of its key wealth business.

In a strategy update to investors, StanChart said it would deliver a more than 15 per cent return on tangible equity in 2028, more than three percentage points higher than in 2025, and building to about 18 per cent in 2030.

The lender, which employed around 51,000 staff in support services - equivalent to back office positions - as of June 2025, said it would reduce more than 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030.

That is equivalent to a cut of more than 7,000 roles out of the bank's 80,000 global staff.

The reduction will be driven by automation and adoption of artificial intelligence as some staff reskill, StanChart CEO Bill Winters told a press conference.

The corporate functions that will be affected include human resources and risk and compliance across the group’s global network. including at its hubs in Bengaluru, Shenzhen and Warsaw, the Financial Times reported Winters as saying.

"It's not cost-cutting. It's replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we're putting in," he said.

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares gained 2.3 per cent at market open, against a flat benchmark Hang Seng.