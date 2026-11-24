SINGAPORE: StarHub and M1 will combine in an all-share transaction, the telco and M1 parent Keppel confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The deal will unlock estimated operating expenditure synergies with a net present value of S$1.1 billion, the companies said in a media release.

StarHub and Keppel earlier confirmed on Sep 23 that they were in talks over a potential deal, months after a proposed acquisition of M1 by rival Simba fell through.

Both companies requested a trading halt ahead of the announcement on Tuesday morning.



The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, shareholder approval of StarHub and Keppel at separate extraordinary general meetings, as well as other applicable transaction conditions, read the media release.



Subject to these approvals and conditions, the proposed merger is expected to complete by the first half of 2027.



In a separate announcement, StarHub said it has exercised its call option to acquire Circles.Life Singapore, following a put and call option agreement between both telcos.



This acquisition is expected to complete alongside the StarHub-M1 merger.

Analysts have said that a merger between StarHub and M1 could create an entity large enough to rival market leader Singtel, but may also ease pricing pressures that benefit consumers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.