Potential StarHub-M1 merger could create stronger rival to Singtel but reduce consumer perks, say analysts

SINGAPORE: A potential merger between StarHub and M1 could forge a large enough rival to market leader Singtel and reshape Singapore’s telecommunications landscape, though analysts warn that consumers could see today’s fierce price competition come to an end.

StarHub and Keppel confirmed on Wednesday (Sep 23) that they are in talks over a potential deal, months after a proposed acquisition of M1 by rival Simba fell through. Keppel is the parent company of M1.

“If StarHub and M1 merge, it would put StarHub in a stronger position to compete as it would enlarge its customer base significantly and offer more economies of scale,” said tech industry observer Oo Gin Lee.

Dr Xu Le, a lecturer from the National University of Singapore Business School’s strategy and policy department, said that based on the current market share data, such a merger would create “the largest provider in both the post-paid mobile and fixed broadband markets” here.

"A StarHub-M1 merger would allow the two companies to share network infrastructure and reduce overlapping costs, making the combined entity a stronger competitor against Singtel,” said Mr Puar Leong Sing, course manager for Nanyang Polytechnic’s business management diploma.

PRICING PRESSURES TO EASE?

Analysts said the telco market in Singapore would become more concentrated if the number of network operators were to fall from four to three, with consumers feeling the effect in pricing.

It would “ease the competitive price pressure of the very brutal mobile subscription as there is now one less major telco”, said Mr Oo.

In theory, less competition should mean that prices should moderate, he said.

“In the short term, the reduction in competition could ease pricing pressure, which may not be favourable for consumers,” said Mr Puar.

Dr Xu also noted that with fewer operators to choose from, consumers could see fewer discounts and promotions as competitive pressure eases.

The StarHub-M1 combination would likely have a greater impact on market competition than the previously proposed deal involving Simba, due to the “substantially larger and more concentrated market position” they would hold as established incumbents, she said.

Mr Puar added: “This would also move Singapore's telecoms market further towards an oligopoly structure, where a small number of dominant players control the market.”

Amid the prospect of such a shift, he emphasised that regulatory focus on whether the reduction in operators leads to higher prices and less choice for consumers would become increasingly important.