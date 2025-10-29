Stellantis ties up with Nvidia, Uber to advance robotaxi development

Stellantis said on Tuesday it has partnered with Nvidia, Uber and Foxconn to explore the joint development of autonomous vehicles, aiming to tap into the booming demand for self-driving cars.

The collaboration seeks to integrate Nvidia's autonomous driving software and AI computing, Uber's ride-hailing operations and Foxconn's electronics with Stellantis' manufacturing capability to deploy robotaxis with level 4 autonomy.

The companies aim to start production in 2028, with Uber deploying 5,000 of Stellantis' autonomous vehicles in select cities worldwide after initial operations begin in the U.S.

Earlier in the day, Nvidia unveiled a new self-driving car technology platform called Hyperion, while CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership with Uber to create a network of robotaxis.