Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru not in Tesla carbon pool for 2026, EU filing shows

MILAN, March 4 : Stellantis Toyota and Subaru have not signed up to the current year's carbon‑credit 'pool' led by Tesla which is designed to help carmakers meet the European Union's carbon emissions targets, an EU filing showed.

Brussels had initially planned hefty fines for automakers that failed to meet strict fleet‑wide emissions cuts by the end of 2025. But early last year, the European Commission eased those rules under pressure from the industry, allowing compliance to be assessed on average emissions over the 2025–2027 period instead.

* Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru joined a carbon credit trading alliance in 2025, formed around U.S. EV maker Tesla, which also included carmakers such as Ford, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki and Stellantis' joint venture partner Leapmotor.

* An EU filing dated February 27 shows the Tesla-led pool is being re-created for 2026, but without Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru in it.

* Stellantis on Wednesday confirmed it was "not currently participating in the Tesla Pool for 2026", but said there was always the option to join later in the year.

* A spokesman for Toyota Europe said it was possible to join until December 2026, adding "it's too early to confirm if we need to pool or not."

* Toyota has a 21 per cent stake in Subaru.

* Stellantis has a joint-venture with Leapmotor, through which it sells cars of the Chinese EV maker in Europe.

* It is not clear whether Stellantis would need to formally create a pool with Leapmotor, to take advantage of its partners' EV sales in EU target compliance.

* As of Wednesday, no other pools are being formed for 2026, based on EU filings.