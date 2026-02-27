Stocks fall but set for monthly gain as investors take a breather from AI 

NEW YORK, Feb 27 : Global stocks edged lower on Friday but still traded near record highs and were on track for a monthly gain as investors paused amid concerns about AI, while geopolitical tensions and possible supply disruptions were helping to lift oil prices.

Concerns about sky-high valuations and the broader impact of AI have weakened market sentiment this week after Nvidia posted better-than-expected results. Shares in Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, were down 1.6 per cent, extending losses from the prior session.

Wall Street stocks were lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 down 0.66 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.25 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.84 per cent lower.

Semiconductor stocks were down 1.2 per cent.

"I love semiconductor companies," said Talley Leger, chief market strategist at The Wealth Consulting Group. "But I just feel that as a group, the share prices have achieved my return objectives so at this stage I have locked in and protected the gains in these stocks since the April lows. That's just prudent risk management on my part."

MSCI's All Country World Index was down 0.37 per cent but on track to gain 0.24 per cent for the week and 1 per cent for February.

"We're just in a stage in the market cycle where not just the market but that particular industry group - semiconductors, that's up more than 100 per cent in a year - have priced in a lot of good news. And now it's time for a breather," Leger said.

Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.19 per cent after hitting a fresh record high.

U.S.-IRAN TALKS CONTINUE

Markets were also watching developments in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, as Washington amassed more military resources in the Middle East.

An Omani mediator gave an optimistic summary of the latest negotiations, but signs of a breakthrough that could avert potential U.S. strikes remained elusive.

The U.S. and Iran plan to resume negotiations after consultations in their countries' capitals, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X after the day's meetings in Switzerland.

U.S. crude rose 2.48 per cent to $66.85 a barrel, and Brent rose to $72.60, up 2.6 per cent.

In the bond market, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 3.8 basis points to 3.977 per cent. The 2-year note yield fell 4.2 basis points to 3.406 per cent.

In Europe, the yield on the benchmark German 10-year Bunds fell 3.2 basis points to 2.666 per cent.

STARMER FALTERS

Sterling was down 0.24 per cent at $1.3449 after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party suffered an election defeat in an area of Greater Manchester that it had dominated for almost a century.

Data in Japan showed cooling inflation in Tokyo and weaker-than-expected factory output, complicating the case for policy rate increases by the central bank.

The yen was up 0.03 per cent to 156.070 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 97.65. The euro was up 0.17 per cent at $1.1819 against the dollar.

Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $5,255.94 an ounce. Spot silver rose 5.61 per cent to $93.30 an ounce.