Stocks gain with oil prices easing on optimism from possible ceasefire talks

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 25 : Global equity markets, including from the U.S., Europe and Asia, rose while oil prices fell on Wednesday, as traders cheered news of ceasefire proposals to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Markets are weighing reports that the U.S. has sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran that was reportedly delivered via Pakistan. An Iranian official said Tehran has received the proposal but considers its conditions excessive, adding that the country will end the war only at a time of its own choosing and if its conditions are met.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.92 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.89 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.29 per cent.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 1.34 per cent. London's FTSE 100 was up 1.17 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.21 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 1.82 per cent.

"The mood is on the positive side," said Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset manager at Amundi. "(The) market is trading now the idea that peace talks or a ceasefire could be on the way."

Derambure said traders were positioning themselves to avoid missing out on a possible "relief rally," when markets rise on positive news, although she added that more convincing news will be needed for the move to be sustained.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Pakistan had delivered the U.S. proposal to Iran, and that either Pakistan or Turkey could be venues for discussions about de-escalating the war.

BOND YIELDS FALL

Oil prices, which have risen sharply since the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, eased slightly. Brent crude futures were down 3.9 per cent at $100.42 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures down 3.8 per cent at $88.86 a barrel.

Iran has said that "non-hostile vessels" may cross the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities, but the waterway, which typically carries about one-fifth of the world's gas and crude supply, remains effectively closed.

U.S. bond yields were lower across the board. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 7 basis points to 4.324 per cent.

European government bond yields also fell, in a move led by Italian bonds, which had been particularly hard-hit since the war started due to Italy's dependence on fossil fuel imports.

The benchmark 10-year German yield fell 5.1 basis points to 2.964 per cent.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar gained against its peers including the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the euro.

The euro was down by 0.32 per cent at $1.1569. The Japanese yen weakened 0.21 per cent against the greenback to 159.04 per dollar. The Swiss franc was down 0.27 per cent to 0.79 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.21 per cent to 99.40.

Gold prices rose, as falling oil prices eased some of the concerns about inflation. Spot gold rose 2.05 per cent to $4,565.41 an ounce.