Stocks mixed but world index hits record high; Treasury yields ease

NEW YORK, Feb 10 : Major stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday, with a world equity index and the Dow Jones industrial average hitting record highs although other key U.S. indexes weakened, while Treasury yields fell after U.S. data suggested the economy may be softening.

The Commerce Department said retail sales were unchanged in December, falling short of a forecast by economists polled by Reuters for a rise of 0.4 per cent and below the unrevised 0.6 per cent increase in November. Some investors say weaker data could allow the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates.

Earlier, the Nikkei 225 hit a fresh peak in the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive weekend election victory. The yen also strengthened further following the election.

The dollar traded mostly lower against major currencies following the U.S. data and after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he viewed the weaker dollar to be at a "more natural" level to promote U.S. exports and expand economic growth.

On Wall Street, investors digested the economic news and the latest quarterly results from companies. Shares of Marriott International jumped 9 per cent after the company released fourth-quarter results.

"Yields are moving lower. That and the combination of earnings ... is what is causing this enthusiasm and some momentum buying" in stocks, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Key this week will be the January U.S. employment report due on Wednesday, Cardillo said.

The Dow was higher but a drop in shares of Alphabet weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Google parent said it sold bonds worth $20 billion in a seven-part offering.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 108.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 50,244.58 after hitting a record high. The S&P 500 fell 6.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 6,958.67 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 62.32 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,176.35.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.89 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 1,055.86, after hitting a record high earlier in the session. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.07 per cent.

While tech stocks around the world, especially software names, sold off last week on fears they could be upended by artificial intelligence tools, they have since found something of a footing.

The Nikkei jumped 2.3 per cent, rising for a third consecutive day. Japanese stocks had been expected to benefit from a Takaichi victory given her plans for fiscal stimulus. But more surprisingly, Japanese government bonds and the yen, which had been expected to suffer, have rallied this week, seemingly on hopes that political stability and the stimulus will boost growth and drive investor optimism. [FRX/] [JP/]

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.94 per cent to 154.4.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.1 per cent to 96.85, with the euro down 0.15 per cent at $1.1895.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 5.1 basis points to 4.147 per cent, on track for its fourth straight day of declines. The yield has dropped more than 13 basis points over that time frame, its biggest four-day drop since mid-October.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that job gains could be lower in the coming months as the Trump administration's immigration policies slow labour growth and new AI tools boost productivity.

Other areas of recent market stress were calmer on Tuesday. British government bonds slightly outperformed peers, having lost ground on Monday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer came under increasing pressure. [GB/]

In commodities markets, spot gold fell 0.75 per cent to $5,026.68 an ounce. U.S. crude fell 40 cents to settle at $63.96 a barrel and Brent fell 24 cents to settle at $68.80.

Investors were watching for any news on diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Iran.