Stocks rise as Fed outlook pushes US yields lower

NEW YORK, Dec 3 : Global shares rose while U.S. Treasury yields fell after weak economic data solidified expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Wall Street stocks were making gains in choppy trading. Energy, financials and materials stocks were the top gainers while technology and real estate shares were the main drag.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.05 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.12 per cent.

The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.13 per cent, with London's FTSE index down 0.03 per cent and Germany's DAX up 0.13 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.17 per cent.

"We are expecting to see continued rebound because the companies that have been the leaders up until the summer seemed to have paused and they're bouncing off support levels, and so it still looks very productive and positive for the rest of the year," said Tom Plumb, chief executive and portfolio manager at Plumb Funds in Madison, Wisconsin.

Data showed that U.S. private employment decreased by 32,000 jobs last month compared to an estimate of a 10,000 jobs growth according to economists polled by Reuters.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.5 basis points to 4.073 per cent. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with Fed expectations, fell 1.6 basis points to 3.5 per cent.

Markets are pricing in an 89 per cent probability of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Fed's next meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

"The consensus is that the Fed is going to lower (the) interest rate next week and I don't see any reason to question that at this point," Plumb added.

President Donald Trump said he would be announcing his pick to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair early in 2026. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Fed chair.

In currency markets, the euro hit a six-week high against the dollar, boosted by data showing an expansion in euro zone business activity. The single currency was last up 0.33 per cent at $1.1661.

The U.S. dollar index was headed for a ninth straight session of declines against major currencies weighed down by rate cut expectations. The index fell 0.39 per cent to 98.92.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.47 per cent to 155.11.

In commodities, the 1 per cent rise in oil prices came as markets weighed faltering Russia-Ukraine peace hopes. An end to the war would probably lead to sanctions changes and ultimately more Russian oil in global markets.

Brent crude futures rose 1.18 per cent to $63.19 a barrel, with U.S. crude rising 1.4 per cent to $59.46 per barrel. [O/R]

Spot gold rose 0.22 per cent at $4,216.57 an ounce.

Bitcoin, which has crashed by almost a third since early October, gained 0.28 per cent to $91,878.30.