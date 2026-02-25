Logo
Logo

Business

Stripe is considering acquisition of all or parts of PayPal, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Stripe is considering acquisition of all or parts of PayPal, Bloomberg News reports

Stripe is considering acquisition of all or parts of PayPal, Bloomberg News reports

A smartphone with the Stripe logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Feb 2026 04:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 24 : Payments firm Stripe is considering an acquisition of all or parts of PayPal, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stripe, which is privately held and is among the industry's most valuable companies, has expressed a preliminary interest in a potential acquisition of the digital payments pioneer or its assets, the report said.

PayPal shares jumped 7 per cent in late-afternoon trading on the news. The company has a market valuation of over $40 billion, according to LSEG data.

PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Stripe declined to comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement