Stryker says cyberattack on its network contained

March 17 : Medical device maker Stryker said on Tuesday it has contained a cyberattack that caused widespread disruption to its business and was now prioritizing restoring systems that directly support customers, ordering and shipping.

A cyberattack on March 11 had affected Stryker's operations, hindering order processing, manufacturing and shipments. An Iran-linked hacking group called Handala claimed responsibility for the attack the same day, claiming it was retaliation for a strike on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran.

Stryker's staff found that cellphones, laptops and other remote devices that were running Microsoft's Windows operating system and could connect to its computer platforms had been impacted by the attack.

No patient-related services and connected medical products were affected, the company noted, though it did not reveal details on the financial impact of the attack.

Stryker, which has 56,000 employees and operates in 61 countries, said it is coordinating with appropriate authorities and external cybersecurity experts as part of its investigation into the incident.