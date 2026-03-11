Logo
Business

Stryker shares fall after report on suspected Iran-linked cyberattack
Business

Stryker shares fall after report on suspected Iran-linked cyberattack

The logo of Stryker medical technology is seen on their plant in the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) estate, in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, Ireland March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

11 Mar 2026 11:14PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2026 11:57PM)
March 11 : Stryker's shares fell about 3 per cent on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the medical equipment maker was hit by a suspected Iran-linked cyberattack.

The company is experiencing a global outage across its systems. Staff and contractors have claimed that the logo of an Iran-linked hacking group has appeared on the login pages, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The outages began shortly after midnight on the East Coast, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's staff found that remote devices running Microsoft's Windows operating system - such as cellphones, laptops and others configured to connect to Stryker's technology systems - had been wiped.

Stryker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The logo of Handala, a pro-Palestinian hacking group, appeared on login pages, according to people familiar with the matter and social media posts, the report said.

Source: Reuters
