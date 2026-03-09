Sunway Healthcare sets final price for $722 million IPO, Malaysia's largest in nine years 

March 9 : Malaysia's Sunway Healthcare on Monday set its final offering price at 1.45 ringgit per share, in line with its earlier prospectus, aiming to raise 2.86 billion ringgit ($722.22 million) in what could be the country's largest listing in nearly a decade.

The initial public offering (IPO) includes 1.97 billion shares priced at 1.45 ringgit apiece for institutional and retail investors, representing a 17.1 per cent stake in the company, according to the prospectus.

The pricing values Sunway Healthcare at 16.7 billion ringgit, with the company's shares scheduled to commence trading on March 18.

A unit of Malaysian conglomerate Sunway, Sunway Healthcare is among the nation's top private healthcare providers, with 1,805 licensed beds as of January 2026. Its portfolio includes Sunway Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's largest private hospital.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Reuters reported last year that Sunway Healthcare was eyeing a Bursa Malaysia debut with an offering topping 3 billion ringgit, setting the hospital group’s valuation north of 15 billion ringgit.

($1 = 3.9600 ringgit)