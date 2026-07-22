Super Micro sees strong margins, books $60 billion in orders; shares jump

July 21 : Super Micro Computer said on Tuesday it had secured more than $60 billion in new orders in the fourth quarter, and now expects gross margin to exceed its previous forecast, sending its shares surging 17.5 per cent in extended trading.

Artificial-intelligence infrastructure firms have seen demand accelerate as tech companies and cloud providers ramp up investments in data centers to support large language models and other AI applications.

The AI server maker expects gross margins in the range of 15 per cent to 17 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, well above its earlier forecast of 8.2 per cent to 8.4 per cent, "primarily due to a favorable customer and product mix."

Super Micro's backlog grew to "record levels" at the end of fiscal year 2026, it said in a preliminarily statement of results.

It expects quarterly revenue near the low end of its $11 billion to $12.5 billion forecast range. Analysts expect revenue of $11.67 billion, according to data complied by LSEG.

The company is set to post quarterly results on August 11.

Super Micro had said in June it would raise $7 billion through a series of equity and equity-linked financing transactions and use the proceeds to fulfill orders worth about $39 billion for its advanced AI servers from more than 20 customers.