Sweden's EQT raises $15.6 billion for largest Asian private equity fund

April 21 : Swedish private equity firm EQT AB said on Tuesday that it has raised $15.6 billion in total commitments for its Asia-focused buyout fund, creating Asia Pacific's largest private equity fund.

The fundraising reflects strong investor interest in Asia despite market volatility linked to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

The fund, which will focus on investments in sectors including technology, healthcare, and services, was oversubscribed with strong participation from existing investors and more than 75 new investors, EQT said.

Commitments to the BPEA Private Equity Fund IX were broadly balanced across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with pension funds and sovereign wealth funds among the largest contributors, EQT said. About $14.9 billion of the fund will generate fees.

"The opportunity in Asia today has shifted from chasing growth to leading profound structural transformation," said Hari Gopalakrishnan and Nicholas Macksey, deputy co-heads, Private Capital Asia at EQT.

"As the region evolves - redefining global supply chains and scaling digital champions - it has created a more complex investment landscape."

Sources told Reuters in March that Bain Capital was close to wrapping up fundraising for its sixth pan-Asia private ​equity fund after raising about $10.5 billion, well exceeding its $7 billion target.

Last November, Reuters reported that buyout giant KKR is seeking $15 billion of investments in its fifth Asian private equity fund, in what would be among the region's biggest such fundraising.

EQT launched the fundraising for the BPEA Private Equity Fund IX, managed by EQT Private Capital Asia, in 2024.