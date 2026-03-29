Swiss back tougher social media rules for minors, survey finds

ZURICH, March 29 : The vast majority of Swiss want stronger protection for children and teenagers on social media, according to a survey published on Sunday, as governments and courts worldwide intensify scrutiny of Big Tech over its impact on young users.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Alphabet's Google negligent for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people, in a verdict that will serve as a bellwether for numerous similar cases.

The Swiss study by polling firm GfS Bern for the Mercator Foundation found 94 per cent of respondents felt minors should be better protected from the damaging effects of social media, while 78 per cent believed large technology firms have too much influence over public opinion.

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume‑Schneider has said she is open to a potential ban on social media for youngsters. Her government is drafting legislation to regulate major online platforms, aiming to make them more transparent.

The poll's publication in newspaper SonntagsZeitung follows a decision by neighbouring Austria on Friday to pursue a ban on social media use for children under 14.

The GfS Bern survey polled about 1,000 Swiss residents aged 16 and above between December 1 and 12. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 per centage points, the paper said.

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Ros Russell)