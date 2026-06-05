Switch in talks to raise funds at $50 billion-plus valuation, The Information reports

June 4 : Data center developer Switch is in talks to raise billions of dollars at a valuation of at least $50 billion, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

Here are some details:

• Brookfield Asset Management, KKR and other private equity and institutional investors have been in talks to invest in the round, the report said.

• The fundraising round could possibly set up Switch for an initial public offering, which could come as early as next year, according to the report.

• Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan bankers are working with Switch to help with the fundraise, the report said.

• Switch did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

• Dealmaking in the data center and server industry has witnessed an uptick with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

• Switch was founded in 2000 by CEO Rob Roy, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

• The company counts Nvidia, Fedex, Tesla and Logitech among its clients, per its website.