Logo
Logo

Business

Switch in talks to raise funds at $50 billion-plus valuation, The Information reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Switch in talks to raise funds at $50 billion-plus valuation, The Information reports

Switch in talks to raise funds at $50 billion-plus valuation, The Information reports

The Switch logo is pictured on a data center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

05 Jun 2026 12:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 4 : Data center developer Switch is in talks to raise billions of dollars at a valuation of at least $50 billion, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the deal. 

Here are some details: 

• Brookfield Asset Management, KKR and other private equity and institutional investors have been in talks to invest in the round, the report said.

• The fundraising round could possibly set up Switch for an initial public offering, which could come as early as next year, according to the report.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan bankers are working with Switch to help with the fundraise, the report said.

• Switch did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

• Dealmaking in the data center and server industry has witnessed an uptick with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

• Switch was founded in 2000 by CEO Rob Roy, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

• The company counts Nvidia, Fedex, Tesla and Logitech among its clients, per its website.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement