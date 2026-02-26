Syngenta plans to launch up to $10 billion Hong Kong IPO in second quarter, sources say

ZURICH/HONG KONG, Feb 26 : Syngenta Group plans to launch an up to $10 billion stock market listing in Hong Kong in the second quarter of this year and has hired banks to manage the initial public offering, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported this month that Basel-based Syngenta, which is controlled by state-owned Chinese company Sinochem, could sell up to 20 per cent of its shares in the IPO but the size and timing of the offering was not final and could change depending on market conditions.

Syngenta declined to comment on possible timeline for the prospectus filing or when the IPO itself would take place.