Synopsys raises annual forecast on demand for AI chip design software

May 27 : Synopsys raised its annual results forecast on Wednesday, signaling steady demand for its chip design software from companies racing to develop AI chips and infrastructure.

• Demand tied to AI has been strong as chipmakers and hyperscalers continued investing in more complex semiconductor designs and intelligent systems.

• The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue between $9.63 billion and $9.71 billion, up from its previous forecast of $9.56 billion to $9.66 billion.

• It expects annual adjusted profit to be between $14.72 and $14.80 per share, up from its prior view of $14.38 to $14.46.

• "AI is scaling semiconductor demand, architectural diversity and complexity of chips and the systems they power - driving demand across our portfolio," CEO Sassine Ghazi said.

• The company forecast third-quarter revenue between $2.41 billion and $2.46 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.41 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Total revenue came in at $2.28 billion for the second quarter, compared with estimates of $2.25 billion.