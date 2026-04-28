T-Mobile deepens broadband push with new fiber joint ventures

April 28 : T-Mobile said on Tuesday it signed deals to form two joint ventures with Oak Hill Capital and Wren House, expanding its fiber internet business to complement its fast-growing broadband and core wireless base.

• T-Mobile and Oak Hill will form a joint venture to combine two of the private equity firm's existing fiber portfolio companies, GoNetspeed and Greenlight.

• T-Mobile expects to invest around $2 billion for a 50 per cent stake in the Oak Hill JV after it closes in the first half of 2027.

• The venture with global infrastructure investment manager Wren House will include acquisition of i3 Broadband, a regional fiber internet provider serving parts of Illinois, Missouri and Rhode Island.

• T-Mobile expects to invest about $700 million for a 50 per cent stake in this JV after it closes in the second half of 2026.

• Together, the partnerships will extend T-Mobile's fiber footprint to more than 1 million additional homes nationwide, supporting its target of 18 million to 19 million broadband customers by 2030, including 3 million to 4 million on fiber.