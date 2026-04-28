T-Mobile rolls out broadband with Starlink backup to expand business customer base

April 28 : T-Mobile on Tuesday launched a new internet offering for businesses, combining its 5G network with Starlink's satellite backup to serve companies operating in remote locations.

The offering comes as the telecom operator ramps up efforts to expand its enterprise customer base amid intensifying competition in the crowded U.S. wireless market, where rivals are rolling out bundled offerings to retain subscribers and attract new ones.

T-Mobile, one of the top three wireless carriers in the U.S., is also gaining traction in broadband, with its lower-priced fixed wireless internet offerings challenging cable operators.

The new "SuperBroadband" service targets multi-location enterprises and businesses in rural and remote areas that remain poorly served by traditional broadband providers, with the satellite component designed to ensure connectivity even during outages and network disruptions.

"We use T-Mobile's network, which already covers 98 per cent of the U.S. population, and complement it with Starlink and we are able to provide the service nationwide in every single zip code in America," said André Almeida, president of growth and emerging businesses at T-Mobile.

The new offering deepens T‑Mobile's partnership with SpaceX's Starlink, which already powers its satellite-to-cell service, known as T-Satellite.

"With over 10,000 Starlink satellites launched, Starlink and 5G keep operations running when other paths fail and extends connectivity to millions of new sites," said Jason Fritch, Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales, SpaceX.

T-Mobile did not disclose pricing for the service, saying it would vary by location and bandwidth needs.

The company is expected to report quarterly results after market closes on Tuesday.