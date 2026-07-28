T-Mobile says service restored after US outage

July 27 : T-Mobile said it has restored service for all customers after thousands of users in the U.S. reported an outage on Monday.

The wireless carrier's service outage began around 04:00 p.m. ET, with more than 62,000 incidents reported countrywide at its peak, Downdetector showed.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

T-Mobile had earlier said in a statement to Reuters that it was actively working on the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers, but did not provide a reason for the outage.

Users on social media reported being stuck in "SOS" mode. They flagged that services were down across multiple U.S. states, including Arizona, California, Georgia and Utah.