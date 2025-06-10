T-Mobile US boss set to leave post early, Handelsblatt newspaper reports

FRANKFURT :The head of T-Mobile U.S., the fast-growing and profitable subsidiary of Germany's Deutsche Telekom, is due to step aside before the end of his current contract, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Deutsche Telekom did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Handelsblatt reported Mike Sievert, who has headed the mobile operator since 2020, wanted to take a break and that Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan, until recently head of Deutsche Telekom's Germany business, was a leading candidate to succeed him.

The chief executive would step down this year or next, the newspaper added.

Previously facing troubles, T-Mobile has become a revenue and profit driver in recent years. Thanks to strong figures from the U.S. mobile operator, Deutsche Telekom has raised its earnings targets several times.

T-Mobile U.S. customer growth fell short of expectations at the beginning of the year due to an intensified price war. The subsidiary nonetheless aims to win 5.5 to 6 million new users by 2025.

Sievert, who joined T-Mobile as marketing head in 2012, had been due to remain in post until 2028.

(Writing by Thomas Escritt;)