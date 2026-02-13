Taiwan hikes 2026 economic growth forecast on AI demand

TAIPEI, Feb 13 : Taiwan's tech-reliant economy is expected to grow faster than previously predicted in 2026, riding the wave of strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the statistics office said on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 7.71 per cent this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, much better than the 3.54 per cent pace it predicted in November.

Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global AI supply chain for companies such as Nvidia and Apple. Its position is anchored by the world's largest maker of chips used in AI applications, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC).

The agency also revised fourth quarter 2025 economic growth slightly down to 12.65 per cent, compared with a preliminary reading of 12.68 per cent, and revised full-year growth to 8.68 per cent from an initially reported 8.63 per cent, its fastest rate in 15 years.