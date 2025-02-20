Taiwan January export orders down for first time in nearly a year

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders fell for the first time in 11 months in January as demand for technology products softened amid a seasonal slowdown, but the government remained optimistic about ongoing demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

Export orders dropped 3.0 per cent year-on-year in January to US$46.97 billion, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday (Feb 20).

That was worse than a 1.8 per cent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with December's expansion of 20.8 per cent, though the last week of January coincided with the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in Taiwan.

Orders for goods from Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker and other tech companies, are considered a bellwether of global technology demand.

Taiwan's export performance this year could be substantially impacted if US President Donald Trump follows through with his tariff plans.

Trump has floated a proposal for a 25 per cent tariff on chips. Taiwan has responded to the tariff threat with diplomatic overtures and plans to discuss chip investment in the United States.

Still, the ministry was generally upbeat about this year and said it expects export orders in February to rise between 15.3 per cent and 20.6 per cent on year.

"Demand will remain solid for our supply chain of advanced technologies in semiconductors and servers, supporting export orders growth momentum," it said in a statement. However, it added that uncertainties such as geopolitical risks would cloud the global economic growth outlook.

Taiwan's orders in January for telecommunications products were down 13.3 per cent year-on-year, while electronic product orders rose 1.5 per cent.

Overall orders from China fell 18.3 per cent versus a 13.6 per cent gain in December. Orders from the United States were up 6.4 per cent, slowing sharply from a 31 per cent surge the month before.

Orders from Europe fell 12.4 per cent in January, while orders from Japan were up 8.0 per cent.