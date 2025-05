TAIPEI :Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday an artificial intelligence center it has announced with Nvidia will be built in phases and is targeted to have 100 megawatts of power.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu was speaking at Taiwan's annual Computex trade show in Taipei.

