Taiwan's Foxtron launches Bria EV model, eyes overseas markets

TAIPEI, Dec 25 : Taiwan's Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a joint venture between Foxconn and Yulon Motor, launched an electric vehicle model called Bria on Thursday.

Versions of the model will initially be sold at three ‌prices, ranging from around $28,600 to $36,540, Foxtron ‌said, adding that Bria is the first EV model to be made in Taiwan for export globally.

Last week, Foxtron said it would acquire Yulon Motor's Luxgen passenger-car brand for T$787.6 million ($24.95 million), ‍and that it would launch its Model B EV in Taiwan under the Bria brand.

Under the deal, Foxtron acquires 100 per cent of Luxgen, including its five ​sales subsidiaries, sales outlets ‌and employees, Foxtron said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Following the transaction, Foxtron will take operational control, ​aiming to build a more comprehensive EV value chain ⁠in Taiwan, spanning product ‌development, sales and after-sales services.

Foxconn, the world's ​largest contract manufacturer for iPhones, owns 45.6 per cent of Foxtron and Taiwanese automaker Yulon owns ‍43.8 per cent.

Foxtron operates a contract design and manufacturing services business ⁠model, under which it makes EVs for car brands.

(Reporting ​by Wen-Yee Lee ‌in Taipei and Eduardo Baptista in ‍Beijing; ​Editing by William Mallard)