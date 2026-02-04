Take-Two raises annual bookings forecast, sticks with 'GTA VI' November launch

Feb 3 : Take-Two Interactive raised its annual bookings forecast on Tuesday, betting on strong sales of its premium sports, action and mobile titles as it gears up to launch the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" in November.

Shares of the company rose around 4 per cent in extended trading.

While "GTA VI" is expected to make the company billions at launch, investors will also look at how Take-Two and developers Rockstar Games plan to update the title post launch to keep players engaged and spending on its online features.

"We continue to project record levels of net bookings in fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business," said company CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Take-Two is benefiting from a steady rebound in the mobile gaming market, with titles such as "Match Factory!" and "Toon Blast" seeing robust growth after a prolonged slump.

The videogame publisher now expects bookings of between $6.65 billion and $6.7 billion for its fiscal 2026 ending March 31, compared with its prior forecast of between $6.4 billion and $6.5 billion.

Net bookings for the third quarter came in at $1.76 billion, beating estimates of $1.59 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.