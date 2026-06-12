Tech executives to attend G7 summit as leaders address AI, online safety

PARIS, June 12 : AI executives from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and Mistral AI are expected to attend next week's G7 summit, said officials from France, which is crafting an agenda aimed at discussing the world's crises and broad economic challenges.

• Here's a non-exhaustive list of attendees: Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI), Aidan Gomez (Cohere), Robin Rombach (Black Forest Labs), Pratyush Kumar (Sarvam AI), Victor Riparbelli (Synthesia), Alex Wang (Meta), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Ren Ito (Sakana AI).

• The June 15–17 gathering in Evian-les-Bains, France will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, alongside the European Union.

• The leaders will discuss a declaration on the protection of minors online, Macron's office said.

• They will also meet with tech business leaders at a working lunch on Wednesday to speak about broader technology issues, including regulation, AI infrastructure and networks.