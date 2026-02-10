Telegram messaging app faces fines in Russia, state media report

MOSCOW, Feb 10 : The Telegram messaging app faces fines of up to 64 million roubles ($0.82 million) in eight upcoming Russian court hearings, state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday, citing court documents.

It said the hearings were in connection with alleged failures by Telegram to remove information required by Russian law.

Telegram, founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, is a hugely important channel for private and public communications in and about Russia. Newsmakers of all kinds, including the Kremlin and the exiled opposition, all use it constantly to distribute information instantly to a large audience.

($1 = 77.3000 roubles)