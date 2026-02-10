Telegram messaging app faces new restrictions and fines in Russia, media report

MOSCOW, Feb 10 : The Telegram messaging app, an important platform for public and private communications in Russia, is facing new restrictions and fines for hosting content that the authorities object to, state and independent media reported on Tuesday.

The RBC news outlet said the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor planned to limit access to Telegram from Tuesday, and measures to slow down access to it had already started. The watchdog did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reporters in Russia said the app was still working, but appeared slow to download videos.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State news agency RIA said Telegram was facing fines of up to 64 million roubles ($830,000) in eight upcoming court hearings in connection with alleged failures to remove information required by Russian law.

The app, founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, is used by newsmakers of all kinds - including the Kremlin, courts, media, celebrities and the exiled opposition - to distribute information instantly to a large audience.

In recent months, however, authorities have tightened curbs on foreign-based tech platforms.

Russia began limiting some calls on Telegram and WhatsApp last August, accusing them of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases. In December, it blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime.

Those restrictions remained in place.

The government last year launched a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics say could be used for surveillance - allegations that state media have dismissed as false.

Russia previously tried and failed to block Telegram in 2018.

($1 = 77.3000 roubles)