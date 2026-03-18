Telegram still not complying with Russian law, Russian regulator says

MOSCOW, March 18 : Telegram messaging app is still not complying with Russian laws, the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday, according to state‑run news agency RIA.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps in Russia, of allowing itself to be used as a platform for illegal and extremist content.

Telegram rejects the charges and has accused Russia of trying to throttle its services in order to force people to switch to a state-run app called MAX.