Telegram's Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs

MOSCOW, April 4 : Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Saturday Russia's attempt to block Virtual Private Networks triggered a problem with a domestic payment system, adding that tens of millions of Russians were now resisting the digital controls.

The issue sowed chaos on Friday for some ​shoppers, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without payment through its turnstiles, while a regional ​zoo had to ask visitors to ​use cash.

"Their blocking attempts just triggered a massive banking failure," Durov said on Telegram. "Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters. The entire nation is now mobilised to bypass these absurd restrictions."