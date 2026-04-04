Telegram's Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs

MOSCOW, April 4 : Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Saturday Russia's attempt to block Virtual Private Networks triggered a problem with a domestic payment system, adding that tens of millions of Russians were now resisting the digital controls.
The issue sowed chaos on Friday for some shoppers, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without payment through its turnstiles, while a regional zoo had to ask visitors to use cash.
"Their blocking attempts just triggered a massive banking failure," Durov said on Telegram. "Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters. The entire nation is now mobilised to bypass these absurd restrictions."