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Telegram's Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs
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Telegram's Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs

Telegram's Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Telegram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Apr 2026 02:07PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2026 02:31PM)
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MOSCOW, April 4 : Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Saturday Russia's attempt to block Virtual Private Networks triggered a problem with a domestic payment system, adding that tens of millions of Russians were now resisting the digital controls.

The issue sowed chaos on Friday for some ​shoppers, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without payment through its turnstiles, while a regional ​zoo had to ask visitors to ​use cash.

"Their blocking attempts just triggered a massive banking failure," Durov said on Telegram. "Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters. The entire nation is now mobilised to bypass these absurd restrictions."

Source: Reuters
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