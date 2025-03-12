Temasek takes bite of India's Haldiram's for US$1 billion, sources say

NEW DELHI: Singapore's state investment company Temasek has signed a deal to pick up close to a 10 per cent stake in the snacks business of India's Haldiram's at a cost of about US$1 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday (Mar 12).

The deal was signed after months of negotiation and Temasek considers Haldiram's a "prized asset" that will help expand its focus on India's consumer sector, said one of the sources, who declined to be named as the decision is private. Temasek's purchase price translates into a roughly US$10 billion valuation for the company.

Temasek said it will not comment on market speculation regarding the signing. Calls to Haldiram's CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani were not answered.

Temasek's stake purchase comes just over a week after private equity investor Blackstone pulled out of the race to acquire a minority stake in Haldiram's, citing valuation concerns, Reuters reported earlier this month.