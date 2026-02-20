Tesla cuts price of Cybertruck model Cyberbeast in US

Feb 19 : Tesla has reduced the price of Cyberbeast, its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup truck model, to $99,990 from $114,990 in the United States, according to pricing information on the automaker's website on Thursday.

With the recent price cut, Tesla looks to be discontinuing its "Luxe Package" for the model that included Supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to its Supercharger network. The EV maker had added the package to its lineup in August last year when it raised the price of the pickup truck.

Prices of other Cybertruck models were unchanged.

Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a new all-wheel drive variant of its bestselling Model Y SUV, priced at $41,990, sitting above the cheaper rear-wheel drive "Standard" version.

These trims have become a key part of Tesla's 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers without waiting for a new mass-market vehicle.