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Tesla expects Dutch decision on self-driving technology by April 10
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Tesla expects Dutch decision on self-driving technology by April 10

Tesla expects Dutch decision on self-driving technology by April 10

One of Europe's first Tesla Model S is parked in Oslo, Norway, April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Marie Mannes

20 Mar 2026 08:44PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2026 08:55PM)
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AMSTERDAM, March 20 : Tesla Europe expects a decision by April 10 from the Dutch vehicle authority RDW on whether to approve Full Self-Driving technology in the Netherlands, it said on Friday.

A spokesperson for RDW, which handles type approvals for Tesla in Europe, declined to comment. The agency said in November it would approve the technology once its safety had been convincingly demonstrated.

"We are anticipating a possible EU-wide approval during the summer," Tesla Europe said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Source: Reuters
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