Tesla files complaint against union member for secretly recording works council meeting, memo shows
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 : Tesla has filed a criminal complaint against a member of the German IG Metall trade union for secretly recording a works council meeting that took place at its German plant on Tuesday, according a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
Tesla confirmed the contents of the memo.
An IG Metall representative was not immediately available for comment.
Source: Reuters
