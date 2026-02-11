Logo
Tesla files complaint against union member for secretly recording works council meeting, memo shows
A view of the building of Tesla's production plant in Gruenheide outside Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

11 Feb 2026 12:36AM
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 : Tesla has filed a criminal complaint against a member of the German IG Metall trade union for secretly recording a works council meeting that took place at its German plant on Tuesday, according a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Tesla confirmed the contents of the memo.

An IG Metall representative was not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters
