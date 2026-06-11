Tesla gets go-ahead to sell self-driving technology in Belgium

BRUSSELS, June 10 : Tesla Full Self-Driving supervised driver assistance software has been authorised in Belgium, Annick De Ridder, the transport minister of Flanders region said on Wednesday in a post on X.

"I just signed the approval," she said in a post on X featuring a picture of an official signed document.

The approval allows Tesla to roll out its technology after the company successfully carried out a series of tests in the country, she said. Authorisations granted in one of the three Belgian regions are valid in all the country's territories.

Belgium is the third country in the EU to do so after the Netherlands and Lithuania.