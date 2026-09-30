Tesla lines up $30 billion credit lines as capex, AI push accelerate

Sept 29 : Tesla has entered into credit agreements totaling $30 billion, including a $20 billion delayed draw-term loan facility, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company expects to direct much of its record spending this year toward AI compute infrastructure, solar cell-manufacturing capacity and a semiconductor fabrication project with SpaceX, as well as other expansion areas.

Here are some details:

• The electric-vehicle maker also secured an $8 billion five-year revolving credit facility and a $2 billion 364-day revolving credit facility.

• Tesla replaced a $5 billion revolving credit facility due in January 2028, which had no outstanding borrowings at the time of its termination.

• Earlier this year, the Elon Musk-led company forecast 2026 capital expenditure of more than $25 billion, after spending $8.53 billion in 2025.

• "SpaceX is aiming together with Tesla to do 200 gigawatts of solar production per year," CEO Musk said at an event in Washington on Tuesday.

• Analysts expect Tesla to post negative free cash flow of $9.78 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Tesla said it had no borrowings outstanding under the new facilities as of September 29 and does not currently plan to draw on them in 2026.