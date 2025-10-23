Tesla recalls over 63,000 Cybertrucks over lighting defect, issues software fix

Tesla said on Thursday it is recalling 63,619 Cybertrucks over software that makes the front parking lights too bright, potentially impairing oncoming drivers' vision.

It said an over-the-air software update has been released to the fix the issue at no charge for the Cybertrucks built between November 13, 2023 and October 11, 2025.

The Elon Musk-led automaker said it identified the problem during an internal review earlier this month after photometric tests confirmed the excessive brightness.

Tesla said it has not received any reports of crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue.

On Wednesday, the EV maker also recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over a battery-pack component defect that could cause a loss of propulsion and increase crash risk.

Earlier this month, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system after more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

The company reported record third-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by its highest quarterly EV sales as U.S. buyers rushed to lock in a key tax credit before it expired last month.

But Tesla's profit missed analysts' expectations, in part due to tariff and research costs, as well as a decline in income from regulatory credits that are expected to continue fading with recent legislation passed by the Trump administration.

Shares of the company were down 3.3 per cent in premarket trading. The stock is up nearly 9 per cent so far this year.