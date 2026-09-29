Tesla receives approval to roll out self-driving software in Croatia

Sept 29 : Tesla said on Tuesday that its supervised Full Self-Driving system has been approved in Croatia, with a rollout across the country expected to begin soon, joining a growing list of European countries that have approved the technology.

• Dutch regulator RDW approved the system in April, with Belgium and a handful of other countries following suit. Neighbouring Slovenia also approved earlier this month.

• RDW is also proposing that the software be approved across the bloc. A safety group and several EU member states have, however, expressed concerns regarding the system's ability to exceed speed limits.

• The issue has emerged as one of the most contentious aspects of Tesla's push for a European rollout of FSD, which the automaker has said is crucial to boosting sales and regaining market share amid growing competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers.

• An expected vote on allowing the software rollout across the bloc was earlier delayed from October, with the next apparent opportunity for a decision not before December.

• An EU-wide rollout requires support by a "qualified majority" of 15 of the EU's ‌27 member ⁠states, representing 65 per cent of the bloc's population.