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Tesla receives approval to roll out self-driving software in Croatia
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Tesla receives approval to roll out self-driving software in Croatia

Tesla receives approval to roll out self-driving software in Croatia

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Tesla logo is seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

29 Sep 2026 05:15PM
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Sept 29 : Tesla said on Tuesday that its supervised Full Self-Driving system has been approved in Croatia, with a rollout across the country expected to begin soon, joining a growing list of European countries that have approved the technology.

• Dutch regulator RDW approved the system in April, with Belgium and a handful of other countries following suit. Neighbouring Slovenia also approved earlier this month.

• RDW is also proposing that the software be approved across the bloc. A safety group and several EU member states have, however, expressed concerns regarding the system's ability to exceed speed limits.

• The issue has emerged as one of the most contentious aspects of Tesla's push for a European rollout of FSD, which the automaker has said is crucial to boosting sales and regaining market share amid growing competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers.

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• An expected vote on allowing the software rollout across the bloc was earlier delayed from October, with the next apparent opportunity for a decision not before December.

• An EU-wide rollout requires support by a "qualified majority" of 15 of the EU's ‌27 member ⁠states, representing 65 per cent of the bloc's population.

Source: Reuters
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