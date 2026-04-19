Tesla rolls out robotaxis in Dallas and Houston

April 18 : Tesla said on Saturday it is rolling out self-driving taxis in Texas cities of Dallas and Houston.
"Try Tesla Robotaxi in Dallas & Houston!" CEO Elon Musk said in an X post.
Source: Reuters
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April 18 : Tesla said on Saturday it is rolling out self-driving taxis in Texas cities of Dallas and Houston.
"Try Tesla Robotaxi in Dallas & Houston!" CEO Elon Musk said in an X post.
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