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Tesla rolls out robotaxis in Dallas and Houston
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Tesla rolls out robotaxis in Dallas and Houston

Tesla rolls out robotaxis in Dallas and Houston

A 3D printed miniature model of Elon Musk's face and Tesla logo are seen in this illustration created onJuly 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

19 Apr 2026 03:02AM
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April 18 : Tesla said on Saturday it is rolling out self-driving taxis in Texas cities of Dallas and Houston.

"Try Tesla Robotaxi in Dallas & Houston!" CEO Elon Musk said in an X post.

Source: Reuters
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