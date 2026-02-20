Tesla unveils cheaper Cybertruck model in US, cuts Cyberbeast price

Feb 19 : Tesla unveiled a new cheaper Cybertruck model in the U.S. on Thursday, priced at $59,990, making the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version its "most affordable" Cybertruck yet.

The company also reduced the price of Cyberbeast, its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup truck model, to $99,990 from $114,990, according to pricing information on the electric-vehicle maker's website.

With the price cut, Tesla looks to be discontinuing its "Luxe Package" for the model that included Supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to its Supercharger network.

Tesla had added the package to its lineup in August last year when it raised the price of the pickup truck.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Prices of other Cybertruck models were unchanged.

Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a new all-wheel-drive variant of its bestselling Model Y SUV, priced at $41,990, sitting above the cheaper rear-wheel-drive "Standard" version.

Price cuts have become a key part of Tesla's 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers without waiting for a new mass-market vehicle.