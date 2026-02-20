Logo
Tesla unveils cheaper Cybertruck model in US, cuts Cyberbeast price
A Tesla Cyberbeast is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 21, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

20 Feb 2026 10:51AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2026 12:16PM)
Feb 19 : Tesla unveiled a new cheaper Cybertruck model in the U.S. on Thursday, priced at $59,990, making the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version its "most affordable" Cybertruck yet.

The company also reduced the price of Cyberbeast, its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup truck model, to $99,990 from $114,990, according to pricing information on the electric-vehicle maker's website.

With the price cut, Tesla looks to be discontinuing its "Luxe Package" for the model that included Supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to its Supercharger network.

Tesla had added the package to its lineup in August last year when it raised the price of the pickup truck.

Prices of other Cybertruck models were unchanged.

Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a new all-wheel-drive variant of its bestselling Model Y SUV, priced at $41,990, sitting above the cheaper rear-wheel-drive "Standard" version.

Price cuts have become a key part of Tesla's 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers without waiting for a new mass-market vehicle.

Source: Reuters
