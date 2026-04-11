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Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe
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Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe

Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 is shown driving on the highway with FSD 14.2.2.3 self-driving supervised software in Irvine, California, U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

11 Apr 2026 05:13AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2026 06:42AM)
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AMSTERDAM/SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 : Dutch regulators approved the use of Tesla's driver assistance software which handles most driving tasks on highways and city streets under human supervision, in the first regulatory sign‑off for the technology in Europe.

Approval from the Netherlands' RDW for the technology, called Full Self‑Driving Supervised, could help pave the way for acceptance by other European authorities.

"Proper use of this driver assistance system makes a positive contribution to road safety," RDW said in a statement on Friday, after analyzing the results of 18 months of tests on the technology which can steer, brake and accelerate a car.

Wider adoption of FSD is central to Tesla's growth strategy. Much of the company's valuation hinges on Chief Executive Elon Musk's bet that artificial‑intelligence-driven self‑driving software and robotaxis will become a major revenue stream.

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Tesla is also counting on self-driving software to boost vehicle sales, which have slowed in Europe where its EV lineup is aging and Musk's far‑right political rhetoric has had a negative impact.

"We're excited to bring FSD Supervised to more European countries soon," Tesla said in a post on social media platform X, adding that it will start rolling out the technology in the Netherlands shortly.

The software is already available as a subscription to drivers in the U.S., where it also faces consumer lawsuits and federal investigations after crashes and reports of traffic violations. 

Many companies are working on self-driving systems - most use several hardware sensors to track the driving environment. Instead Tesla relies primarily on cameras and AI.

RDW said Europe sets stricter requirements for safety during vehicle approvals and the software in both regions is not comparable. "This means that the FSD Supervised version in the U.S. is NOT comparable to the FSD Supervised version in the EU," it said without providing further details.

RDW said it would now submit the application for authentication within the entire European Union to the European Commission. All member states will then vote on the application, which requires a majority within the responsible committee for the driver assistance system to become valid throughout the EU.

Source: Reuters
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