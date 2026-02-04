Logo
Logo

Business

Tether retreats from $20 billion funding ambitions after investor pushback, FT reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tether retreats from $20 billion funding ambitions after investor pushback, FT reports

Tether retreats from $20 billion funding ambitions after investor pushback, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, speaks during the launch of Adopting Bitcoin – A Lightning Summit in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

04 Feb 2026 01:16PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2026 02:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects spelling of 'billion' in headline)

Feb 4 : Crypto group Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino has downplayed the amount of money it will raise in a new funding round following investor pushback over its $500-billion valuation goal, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Tether's advisers have floated raising as little as $5 billion after facing investor reluctance, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, following talks of a $15 billion to $20 billion fundraise last year.

El Salvador-based Tether is the issuer of the world's most widely used USDT stablecoin, a digital dollar with $187 billion worth of tokens in circulation.

Bloomberg News reported in September last year that Tether was seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion for about a 3 per cent stake through a private placement that could value it at as much as $500 billion.

Calling the initial funding target a "misconception", CEO Ardoino told the FT: "that number is not our goal. It's our maximum we were ready to sell."

Ardoino told the FT that Tether had "received a lot of interest" at the $500 billion valuation, with undecided equity sales in part because insiders are reluctant to unload shares.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. Tether did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Ardoino told Reuters that Tether's 2026 profit is expected to exceed the $10 billion it is estimated to have earned in 2025 and possibly the $13.7 billion earned in 2024.

Tether has strengthened its position in the stablecoin market by offering cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional currencies to reduce volatility and ease transfers between digital assets.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement